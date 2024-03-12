Govt launches portal for those seeking Indian citizenship under CAA

New Delhi:The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday launched a portal for people eligible to apply for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, an official spokesperson said.

The move came a day after the government notified rules for implementation of the CAA 2019.

“The Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 under the CAA-2019 have been notified. A new portal has been launched, persons eligible under CAA-2019 can apply for citizenship on this portal indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in,” the spokesperson said.

