Winning or losing not a big thing, unity must: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said to win or lose the elections is not a big thing, but a combined voice of all people of Jammu and Kashmir to show the opponents that “we can fight for our rights democratically.”

Referring to the cracks in the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Mehbooba said she tried to put together all political parties before 2019 and even after that.

” I don’t want any Dangal. …It was not a matter that one seat could have been allotted to one or another, it just showcased our strength against those forces who wants to dilute our identity, lands, and jobs of our youth”, Mehbooba told media persons during the joining of a prominent social activist Mohammad Rafiq Pandit of Karimabad into the party fold.

“To win or lose the elections is not a big thing, but a combined voice of all people of Jammu and Kashmir to show the opponents that we can fight for our rights democratically”, she said.

“…But unfortunately, it could not happen and I have no intentions to blame anybody”, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said.

“We have to save Jammu and Kashmir, “she said and added “If anybody drowns in a river one should not witness silently but rather raise voice to save him”, she added that people of Jammu and Kashmir are tremendously suffering”.

“My fight is not to seek a chair. There is no home in villages and cities where their kith and kin are lodged in jails of India and there is nobody who is taking any care of them”, the PDP Chairman said.

She said people are selling their land to visit jails outside J&K for the release of their relatives, but lawyers there are refusing to take up their cases.

“They have been lodged in jails on allegations which have not so far been proved”, she said and added, “at some jails, the ration of the detainees have been stopped following court orders for their release”.

She said the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir are in deep sleep and not bothered if anybody in outside jails was released and could be brought back here. She alleged that even Journalists are not able to speak freely.

She sought the support of the people so that a voice could be raised against the atrocities being committed on the helpless people in India.

