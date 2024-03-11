Biker Crashes Into Electric Pole, Dies in Lolab Kupwara

Kupwara: A 23-year-old youth lost his life after a bike he was riding, crashed into an electric pole at Dooniwari in Lolab Kupwara on Monday afternoon.Reports said that a youth Aubaid Khan son of Rayees Ahmad Khan, lost control over the two-wheeler rammed into an electric pole, causing him grievous injuries. The teenager was evacuated to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Confirming it, a police official said that they have registered a case in this regard for further investigations.
