Biker Crashes Into Electric Pole, Dies in Lolab Kupwara

By on No Comment

Kupwara: A 23-year-old youth lost his life after a bike he was riding, crashed into an electric pole at Dooniwari in Lolab Kupwara on Monday afternoon.Reports said that a youth Aubaid Khan son of Rayees Ahmad Khan, lost control over the two-wheeler rammed into an electric pole, causing him grievous injuries. The teenager was evacuated to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Confirming it, a police official said that they have registered a case in this regard for further investigations.

Biker Crashes Into Electric Pole, Dies in Lolab Kupwara added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.