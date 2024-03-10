World class health facilities to people among govt’s top priorities: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enhancing healthcare infrastructure in the country and providing world class health facilities to the people is one of the priorities of the Government of India. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), under the guidance of Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, has envisioned the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) to provide world class health care services to all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) employees, their dependents, Pensioners, CGHS beneficiaries, AB-PMJAY beneficiaries and General Public.

A Memorandum of Association (MoA) was signed in New Delhi on Friday between CAPFIMS and AIIMS, New Delhi to run Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) as a campus of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. The funds for procurement of medical equipment & furniture and the recurring cost towards operations and maintenance of the Campus shall be provided to AIIMS by MHA. Further, a part of the Hospital beds in the campus shall be earmarked for providing Healthcare Services to all CAPF beneficiaries. The Cabinet has approved budgetary support of ₹2207.50 crore in the 15th Finance Commission Cycle to run CAPFIMS as a campus of AIIMS, New Delhi.

The Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences is a State-of-the-Art Medical Institute with a 970-bedded Referral and Research hospital with 500-bedded general hospital, 300-bedded super-specialty hospital and 170 ICU/Critical Care beds. It has been established at a cost of around ₹2091 crore. It is also having a Medical College (100 seats), a College of Nursing (60 seats), and a School of Paramedics (300 seats) in Maidangarhi, South Delhi, which shall also provide Post Graduate/PG Diploma Courses (60 Seats) & Post-Doctoral Courses (DM & McH- 10 Seats).

This “AIIMS-CAPFIMS Campus” is committed to offer super-specialty and tertiary health care facilities, including medical treatment, nursing care, and paramedical training and cater to the special needs of CAPFs beneficiaries as an integrated solution to all the tertiary health services, including Trauma Centre, Artificial Limb Centre, Mental Health Counselling Centre and Physical Rehabilitation Centre. The collaboration will also enhance the health care infrastructure in the country and will provide an opportunity for medical graduates and specialists to serve in the medical cadre of CAPFs. Further, this will also create a huge potential for employment as 4354 posts shall be created for operationalization of the ‘AIIMS-CAPFIMS Campus’.

