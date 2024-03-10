Uri: Body of Labourer Recovered, 2 Still Missing

Srinagar: Body of a labourer was recovered, almost a week after he alongside two others, fell and drowned in river Jhelum,
An official told GNS the body of one Mohammad Aslam Chauhan, a resident of Anantnag, was retrieved from the river in a joint operation by SDRF, Civil Defence Uri, Police, Army and locals on Saturday.
“The two others Shakeel Ahmed Mir, resident of Kupwara and Bilal Ahmed Rishi resident of Budgam on the other hand are still missing,” the official said.
“The operation to look for the other two persons going on in and around the site,” the official said further.
Pertinent to mention here that the three laborers had fallen into the river Jhelum when an old bridge collapsed on the river Jhelum in the Gingal area in Uri on March 3, 2024. (GNS)
