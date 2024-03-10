Strong Action Being Taken Against Elements Attempting To Harm Peace: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police R R Swain on Saturday said that strong measures are being taken against “a few” elements who are attempting to harm peace and tranquillity for the greater good of the public.

Swain said this while addressing trainees at Commando Training Centre(CTC) Lethpora in Pulwama district today.

The DGP during his visit to the Centre, besides presiding over an interaction with trainees, inspected the firing range, and other training facilities at the centre also witnessed an impressive anti-terror operation demonstration by the trainees, a police spokesman said.

Addressing the trainees the DGP praised them for their sincerity, dedication and hard work, particularly during their intensive training course and added that witnessing the impressive demonstration was highly satisfying and appreciable.

He said that it is very heartening and a matter of pride that the selected trainees have gained valuable skills during the training.

“The demonstration showcased the spirit with which you(trainees) have got trained. It is highly commendable that you have got trained in multiple tasks of security and skill development in such a short period of time,” Swain said.

He also hailed the instructors’ efforts of transmitting the skills in best possible training methods to the trainees.

The DGP emphasized that while enhancing skills they should be remembering that the ultimate goal is to serve the people which includes their own families, to the best of our ability.

“We are from the people and we are duty bound to protect them from the crimes and criminals” the DGP underlined.

He said that only a few elements are attempting to harm peace and tranquillity.

“We have to identify and segregate these elements and take strong measures against them for the greater good of the public, thus ensuring that education, business, and other positive activities of the general life are not affected. We have to be tough with the criminals while protecting and helping the innocent. Those who try to disturb the people are the stumbling blocks which need to be removed. We have to take tough actions against such inimical forces so that secure environment is ensured for trade, investment and development,” DGP said.

He said the welfare of police Pariwar including Special Police Officers who are working shoulder to shoulder with regular force is the top priority of Police headquarters and added that as the leader of force his heart beats for the SPOs.

He said that as a welfare measure 15 percent reservation provision has been kept for the SPOs in the forthcoming recruitment of constables and PHQ is planning more welfare measures in future as well.

Earlier, the Principal CTC, Lathpora, Tanveer Jeelani in his welcome address gave a detailed resume of the training activities conducted during this specialized training course.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print