Will take decision after consulting Congress: Mehbooba Mufti on Omar Abdullah’s ‘no alliance’ remark

Srinagar’ :Hours after National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said there will no alliance with the PDP for upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti threw ball in Congress’s court, saying that it will come up with a decision after consulting the party, which is part of INDIA bloc.Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Mehbooba Mufti said that she was hurt after NC’s decision as the party has done what BJP can’t do by damaging the PAGD.She also said that she would talk to Congress in this regard and will come up with a decision soon. “I am a fighter. We will talk to Congress in this regard and will make our decision public soon,” she said.
