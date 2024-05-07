Top Lashkar (TRF) commander Basit Dar among two terrorists killed in Kulgam gunfight: Police

Kulgam: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone, V K Bhirdi Tuesday said the top Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Basit Dar was among two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces at Redwani Payeen in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday.Talking to reporters at the encounter site at Redwani Payeen in southern district of Kulgam, the IGP Kashmir said that on Monday afternoon, police received a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area. “Police along with other security forces laid a cordon. Today morning, an intense encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces that lasted till afternoon,” the IGP said. He said that in the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed including the top commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba (TRF) outfit Basit Dar of Redwani, Kulgam.“He was an A category terrorist carrying a bounty of Rs 10,000 lakh on his head. Basit was active since 2021. He was involved in over 18 cases including attacks on security forces and minority members in Srinagar and South Kashmir,” the IGP said.He said that the operation concluded this afternoon but the search operation to clear the debris from explosives was still going on. Police sources said the identity of the second slain terrorist was being ascertained—
