Property Of 7 Militant Handlers Based in Pak Attached In Baramulla: Police

Srinagar: Police on tuesday said that it have attached properties of seven Militant Handlers based in Pakistan worth lacs in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In a handout, the Police said that in Baramulla after obtaining attachment order passed by Additional Sessions Court Baramulla attached properties (13 Kanals) land worth lacs belonging to terror handlers based in Pakistan namely Shabir Ahmad Sofi son of Gul Sofi resident of Sheikhpora,Gh Nabi Alaie son of Mohd Sultan resident of Waripora Payeen,Gh Nabi Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohiuddin resident of Warpora Bala, Sharief ud din Chopan son of Satar Chopan, Gulla Sheikh son of Gh Mohd both residents of Reshipora Authoora,Mohd Rafiq Khan son of Abdul Ahad resident of Saloosa & Ab Hameed Parray son of Mohd Akbar resident of Frasthar Tilgam.

According to police, the action was taken under sections of 88 CRPC & are linked with case FIR No.04/2008 u/s 2/3 EIMCO Act, 121 RPC,7/25 IA Act, 13 UA (P) Act of PS Kreeri, they said.

The property was identified belonging to terror handlers during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Police. The operation reaffirms the commitment of Police to combat the terror activities, reads the statement.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print