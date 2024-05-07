Tractor driver killed in accident in Poonch

Poonch: A tractor driver was killed in an accident in Balnoi area of this mountainous district on Tuesday, officials said.They said that that the accident occurred at around 1230 hours and the driver identified as Mohammad Zahir son of Mohammad Shabir of Ghani died on the spot. Soon a police party rushed to the spot and shifted the body to hospital. The police have registered a case, they added.
