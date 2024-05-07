Woman throws speech-disabled child into crocodile infested river in Karnataka

UTTARA KANNADA (KARNATAKA): A 26-year-old woman allegedly threw her six-year-old disabled son into a crocodile infested river at Dandeli taluk in this district following a quarrel with her husband, police said on Sunday.

The couple often fought with each other over the condition of their elder son, who is speech-disabled since birth. They have another two-year-old son, they said.

Savitri’s husband Ravi Kumar (27) used to frequently quarrel with her over elder son’s disability and questioned her as to why she gave birth to such a child. On certain occasions, he used to allegedly tell her to “throw the child away”, police said.

