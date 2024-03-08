We have strongly taken it up with Moscow: MEA on Indians as support staff to Russian army

New Delhi: Several Indian nationals have been “duped” to work with the Russian Army and India has strongly taken up the matter with Moscow for their early discharge, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said strong action has been initiated against agents and unscrupulous elements who recruited the Indians on false pretexts and promises.

Jaiswal said India remains committed to ensure the early release of its nationals serving as support staff with the Russian Army.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print