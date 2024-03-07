Stringent Security In Place

Srinagar: Stringent security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the high profile event passes off peacefully.

Prime Minister Modi will participate in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ programme at the Bakshi stadium on Thursday.

The officials said that tight security arrangements have been made for the visit of the prime minister, which will be his first to the valley since abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The security forces have been deployed in numbers all along the routes to be taken by Prime Minister Modi during his stay in Srinagar while barricades have been established at many places to prevent movement of the people during the VVIP visit, the officials said.

Drones and CCTV cameras are being used for surveillance while foot patrolling by the security forces has been intensified in a two kilometre radius around the venue.

Marine commandos have been deployed in river Jhelum and Dal Lake to prevent the use of these water bodies for any subversive activities, they said.

Several schools falling along the route to be taken by the prime minister have been closed for Wednesday and Thursday while board examinations scheduled to be held on Thursday have been postponed till next month.

Prime Minister Modi, during the visit, will dedicate to the nation Rs 5,000 crore programme – the ‘Holistic Agriculture Development Programme’ – for boosting agri-economy in Jammu and Kashmir, an official handout said here on Wednesday.

Modi will also dedicate to the nation and launch multiple projects worth over Rs 1,400 crore under Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme, including the project for ‘Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine’, Srinagar.

He will also launch the ‘Dekho Apna Desh People’s Choice Tourist Destination Poll’ and ‘Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign’. The prime minister will also announce tourist destinations selected under Challenge Based Destination Development (CBDD) Scheme.

