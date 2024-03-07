Govt declares terror mastermind Mohammad Qasim Gujjar designated terrorist: Amit Shah

By on No Comment

New Delhi:The Narendra Modi government on Thursday declared Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Mohammad Qasim Gujjar, the mastermind of several terror attacks, a designated terrorist.

Announcing the government’s decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said LeT operative Gujjar has caused numerous deaths and injuries with terror attacks and is involved in planning a war against India.

“Anyone found involved in activities against the unity and integrity of the nation will be dealt with ruthlessly,” Shah posted on X.

Govt declares terror mastermind Mohammad Qasim Gujjar designated terrorist: Amit Shah added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.