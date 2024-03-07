Govt declares terror mastermind Mohammad Qasim Gujjar designated terrorist: Amit Shah

New Delhi:The Narendra Modi government on Thursday declared Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Mohammad Qasim Gujjar, the mastermind of several terror attacks, a designated terrorist.

Announcing the government’s decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said LeT operative Gujjar has caused numerous deaths and injuries with terror attacks and is involved in planning a war against India.

“Anyone found involved in activities against the unity and integrity of the nation will be dealt with ruthlessly,” Shah posted on X.

