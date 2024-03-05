By June, tap water connectivity will reach every household in J&K: LG

Inaugurates Technology Exhibition-cum-Seed Mela at SKUAST-Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying inaugurated the two-day Technology Exhibition-cum-Seed Mela at SKUAST Kashmir, today.

The event witnessed the inauguration of various works and programmes including SKUAST Kashmir’s commercial Silage Unit, Krishi Radio and Rural Internship – Student Rural Exploration programme of J&K Government under HADP.

In his address, Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, commended the Lt Governor led UT Administration for transforming the Agriculture and allied sector of J&K and promoting innovation based Agri Startups.

The Union Minister also announced an Aqua park for J&K. He assured all possible support in upscaling the livestock production, establishment of Modern Fish Market and creating more livelihood avenues for the local farmers and pastoralists in the Union Territory.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor expressed gratitude to the Union Minister and Government of India for their support and cooperation in development of Agriculture and Allied sector of the Union Territory.

He also appreciated the vital role of SKUAST-Kashmir in driving reforms in Agriculture Sector and unlocking the potential of Jammu Kashmir.

Today, we celebrate the spirit of innovation and resilience that defines our agricultural landscape. This event serves as a platform for knowledge exchange, technology dissemination, and market linkages, empowering our farmers to embrace modern practices while preserving our age-old traditions, the Lt Governor said.

With the theme “From Green and White Revolution to Blue Revolution: Cold Water Fisheries a Game Changer in J&K,” this year’s Mela heralds a new era of agricultural transformation, where the bounty of our water bodies enriches the lives of all, he said.

In the unique context of Jammu & Kashmir, Agriculture including livestock, and fisheries sectors hold even greater significance. Together, they contribute a staggering 51% to our State Gross Domestic Product (SGDP), underscoring their pivotal role in our economic prosperity. With its diverse climate, fertile lands, and abundant water resources, our region is ideally suited for agricultural development, particularly in livestock rearing and fisheries activities, the Lt Governor observed.

He reiterated the commitment of the government to harness the potential of Agriculture and allied sector to create a brighter tomorrow for generations to come.

“We are making dedicated efforts to extend the benefits of insurance scheme to livestock sector. Effective implementation of PM Fasal Bima Yojana and saturation of Kisan Credit Card is being ensured. By June this year, tap water connectivity will reach every household in J&K,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the inauguration of the Silage Making Unit at KVK Ganderbal reflects our efforts to promote fodder conservation and livestock productivity. Silage, made from fermented green fodder, serves as a nutritious and cost-effective feed option, especially during periods of scarcity, he observed.

Similarly, the launch of the Krishi Radio for the farming community signifies our recognition of the power of communication in driving agricultural transformation, the Lt Governor added.

“Government is implementing Holistic Agricultural Development Programme (HADP) in Jammu Kashmir. The 29 projects of HADP are aimed at transforming subsistence agriculture into sustainable commercial agri-economy and to create agri-business ecosystem. HADP will promote inbuilt risk management through diversification and resilient and smart agricultural practices. HADP’s projects will put agricultural economy on a new trajectory of growth,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the efforts of the UT Administration, under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, for the empowerment of farmers, Gujjar-Bakerwals, Pahari and other tribal communities.

“Individual rights under Forest Rights Act will be handed over to the remaining eligible beneficiaries in next two months. We are also going to provide a great relief to Seasonal Teachers. The working period of Seasonal Teachers will be extended from 6 months to 9 months,” the Lt Governor said.

A Start-Up Studio was unveiled and a publication on Pastoralism in India was also released by the dignitaries.

Ms. Alka Upadhyay, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, GoI; Sh Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department J&K; Prof. Nazir A. Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Kashmir, senior officials of Government of India and UT Administration, farmers, agri-entrepreneurs, innovators, researchers and students were present.

