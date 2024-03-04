3 people missing after old bridge collapses in Uri

Srinagar: Three persons went missing on Sunday after a dilapidated bridge collapsed in Mohra Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.
Reports said that three persons went missing after fell into river Jhelum while removing old bridge in north Kashmir’s Uri Baramulla.
Soon after the incident a rescue operation was launched by Police, Army and Civil administration besides joined by local volunteers.
The officials identified the missing persons as Shakeel Ahmad Mir S/o Sayeed-ullah Mir R/o Kupwara; Bilal Ahmad Reshi S/o Abdul Ahad Reshi R/o Arizal Budgam; and Mohammad Aslam Chauhan R/o Anantnag.
They said the bridge was auctioned by authorities earlier and was being dismantled by the contracting agency.
The rescue operation was underway when this report was being filed.