Admin focusing on women-led development: Sinha

Jammu: The Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today addressed the National Commission for Women’s event themed on ‘Celebrating Inspirational Women’ titled ‘Tu Bol’, at Convention Centre.

The Lt Governor commended the endeavour of the National Commission for Women to bring together women achievers to share their inspirational journey ahead of International Women’s Day on 8th March.

“Today Nari Shakti is at the forefront of our developmental journey and taking lead in the nation building. J&K Administration is focusing on women-led development with unwavering dedication and determination to support gender parity and gender equity,” the Lt Governor said.

He said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the socio-economic empowerment and equal opportunities to women has eliminated the barriers created under the guise of Article 370.

The Lt Governor lauded the remarkable achievements and invaluable contributions of women across diverse domains.

“I am proud of our Nari Shakti. From Education to Entrepreneurship, from IT to Agriculture sector, from Sports to Science, they are scripting their own success stories,” the Lt Governor said.

Ms Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women, in her address, emphasized the importance of encouraging young women to speak fearlessly and to promote empowerment and equality.

On the occasion, women achievers shared their stories of struggle and journey towards success and motivated others to pursue their dreams.

Sh Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Sh Anand Jain, ADGP Jammu; officials of National Commission for Women and Social Welfare Department J&K, women achievers and people in large number were present.

