Moderate To Heavy Rains, Snow Forecast; Night Temp Records Rise In J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for moderate to heavy rain and snowfall, night temperature recorded a rise and barring Gulmarg, the mercury settled above sub-zero at all meteorological stations in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a minimum of 4.5°C against previous night’s 2.1°C. It was below normal by 3.0°C for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year, the MeT official said.

MeT has also issued an advisory cautioning about the disruption of surface and air transport in the valley.It said widespread moderate to heavy rain/snow is expected in Jammu and Kashmir till the afternoon of March 3 with its peak activity on March 2. “The above system is most likely to cause heavy to very heavy rain/snow over Pirpanjal Range of Jammu division and middle & higher reaches of Kashmir Division (Anantnag-Pahalgam, Kulgam, Sinthan Pass, Shupiyan-Pir Ki Gali, Sonamarg-Zojila, Bandipora-Razdan Pass, Gulmarg and Kupwara-Sachna Pass),” read the advisory.The weather activity may lead to disruption of surface and air transport including Jammu-Srinagar highway and other major roads of middle and higher reaches of J&K.It urged the people in snow bound areas to avoid venturing into sloppy and Avalanche prone areas. “Chances of landslides, mudslides & shooting stones most likely over the vulnerable areas,” it said, adding, “Farmers are advised to withhold all farm operations during 1st week of March.”

