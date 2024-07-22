Army thwarts terror attack in J&K’s Rajouri, firing underway

Jammu: Alert soldiers thwarted a major terrorist attack on the Village Defence Guard (VDG) in Budhal -Khawas area of Rajouri on Monday.

As per details , militants opened fire at VDG at Gunda, Rajouri, which was given appropriate retaliation by alert security personnel, who were already camping there.

“Terrorists attacked the house of a VDC at Gunda, Rajouri at 0310h. A nearby Army column reacted and a firefight ensued. Operations are continuing,” Army’s White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

Sources said that an army trooper was injured in a brief exchange of fire between terrorists, while three to four terrorists held up in the areas .

“Terrors attack was thwarted as fire was retaliated with equal calibre by the army. However during a brief exchange one army personnel was injured, who was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for advanced treatment, an official said.

Meanwhile, PRO Defence Jammu said that a major terror attack in remote village of Rajouri was thwarted. He informed that firing is underway and operation is in progress—

