PM Modi Hails Maths Olympiad Feat

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed immense joy and pride over India’s exceptional performance in the International Maths Olympiad, where the country secured its best-ever 4th place finish.
The Indian contingent brought home four gold medals and one silver medal.
In a X post, the Prime Minister said;
“It’s a matter of immense joy and pride that India has come 4th in its best-ever performance in the International Maths Olympiad. Our contingent has brought home 4 Golds and one Silver Medal. This feat will inspire several other youngsters and help make mathematics even more popular.”

