LG Dedicates ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ Programme To Kargil War Heroes

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tributes and dedicated this month’s edition of ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme to Kargil War Heroes.

“Kargil Vijay Diwas is the saga of magnificent heroism, indomitable courage and the spirit of supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers. I pay homage to the martyrs and express my gratitude towards valiant soldiers for keeping the nation safe on the road to progress,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor recalled the valour and supreme sacrifice of Jammu’s Maj Ajay Singh Jasrotia, Sub Bahadur Singh and Hav Madan Lal; Kathua’s Sep Rajinder Singh; Sopore’s LNk Ghulam Mohammed Khan; Kupwara’s Ravinder Singh and Mohammad Khan, and countless other brave hearts of Kargil War.

“Let us bow our heads in gratitude for those valiant jawans and officers of J&K who fought bravely in the inhospitable terrain and conquered the enemy. Their bravery will forever live on in our hearts and inspire us,” the Lt Governor said.

Sharing the inspirational stories of changemakers, the Lt Governor commended Ganderbal’s Bilal Bhatt for his selfless service and awareness campaign on vital issues at the grassroots level in empowering citizens. Bilal Bhatt is seen as a beacon of hope and agent of change by the community members, he said.

The Lt Governor appreciated the Keegam Youth Trust, an initiative by 180 youngsters from Shopian, for silently transforming Swachh Abhiyan into a Jan Abhiyan. With a strong grit and determination, these youngsters have managed to garner unprecedented support from the community, he added.

The Lt Governor made a special mention of Sandeep Singh Chib of Ramban who is on a mission to nurture promising boxers and inspiring the youth to chase their dreams and become champion along the way.

He extended his best wishes to Shariq Yasir of Kulgam, one of the youngest shining stars in J&K’s sporting arena, for a stellar sporting career.

During this month’s programme, the Lt Governor also shared the inspiring journey of Srinagar’s first female e-rickshaw driver Kounsar Jan, Anita Devi from Rajouri, Pulwama’s Rubina Bano and Kupwara’s Shahida Khaliq.

Srinagar’s first female e-rickshaw driver Kounsar Jan is rewriting the rules. Her unprecedented feat inspires others in breaking barriers and overcoming obstacles to pursue their dreams, the Lt Governor said.

He lauded the efforts of Anita Devi and her all-women self-help group, who have encouraged the women-related enterprises and steered change in Rajouri.

The Lt Governor highlighted the contribution of Rubina Bano of Pulwama in reshaping the entrepreneurial landscape in the district. He said the foray of Rubina Bano in the dairy sector is generating buzz among entrepreneurs.

Young librarian Shahida Khaliq is leaving a lasting impression on the youth of twin towns of Kupwara and Handwara. Her dedication would empower every citizen, especially the youth to enjoy the real fruits of education, the Lt Governor said.

The efforts of Retired Havildar Raj Kumar from Reasi towards environmental conservation, and the endeavour of Kashmir’s Sabzar Ahmed and Syed Nadeem in providing necessary training to women from rural areas for entrepreneurship and empowering them as equal stakeholders in the UT’s economy received a special mention from the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor highlighted the valuable suggestions received from Jammu’s Ishtiaq Ahmed and Kulgam’s Idrees Ahmed; Shabnam Singh from Kathua; Rayees Ahmad Bhat from Anantnag and Kathua’s Radhika Mahajan pertaining to the segregation in waste collection and management, bringing behavioral change towards waste management, formulating anti-drug committee in the villages and urban wards and linking digital activism and women’s empowerment.

He also assured necessary intervention on the suggestions received from Colonel B. D. Sharma from Jammu and Inspector Sohan Singh from Udhampur, on various strategies to promote literature on war heroes.

