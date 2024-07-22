DG BSF assess security situation along Jammu IB

New Delhi: In light of the recent terrorist attacks within a month in the Jammu region, which have raised significant security concerns, Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Nitin Agrawal reviewed the operational readiness of the troops stationed at the Jammu International Border on Sunday.

The BSF chief, who is on two-day visit to the border guarding force’s Jammu frontier from July 20 to assess the security situation along the Jammu International Border, also engaged in detailed discussions with unit commandants, focusing on various operational aspects and the preparedness of the forces, said the force in a statement.

This review is part of an ongoing effort to ensure the security and efficiency of the BSF in maintaining border integrity and responding to any potential threats. The DG’s visit underscores the importance of vigilant border management in the region, especially given the strategic significance of the Jammu sector.

The DG BSF further interacted with troops commending their dedication and professionalism.

Y B Khurania, SDG BSF Western Command, IG BSF Jammu DK Boora, and other senior officers interacted with DG BSF on the prevailing security scenario.

During the visit, the statement mentioned, IG BSF Jammu briefed the BSF chief about crucial aspects of border security and the force’s strategies for maintaining domination along the Jammu border.

DG BSF, accompanied by SDG BSF (Western Command) and IG, BSF Jammu, attended a joint security review meeting with senior officers of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and other Central Armed Police Forces. He also called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

BSF chief’s visit was scheduled a day after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the functioning of the Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) of the Intelligence Bureau, directing agencies to increase engagement in the MAC and make a cohesive platform as well as to adopt a whole-of-the government approach towards national security.

Shah chaired the high-level meeting on Saturday evening in the national capital with heads of various security and law enforcement agencies including the BSF.

While reviewing the overall internal security situation in the country and the fight against terrorism; the Home Minister also impressed upon all the participants to increase engagement in the MAC and make it into a cohesive platform that brings together all the law enforcement agencies, anti-drug agencies, cyber security and intelligence agencies, for decisive and prompt action.

The Home Minister stresses greater synergy between all the agencies to dismantle the terror networks and their supporting eco-system, to address the evolving security threat scenario of the country.

The meeting comes in the wake of recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir within a month which led to the deaths of several Indian Army personnel as well as innocent people raising questions on the security of the nation.

