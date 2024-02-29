28686 govt-owned buildings feasible for solarisation: Officials

CS Calls For Registering More People To Take Benefit Under PM Surya Ghar Yojana

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today took stock of the measures being taken for implementation of different solar power schemes here in Jammu and Kashmir. He was informed that 28686 government-ownedbuildings feasible for solarisation

Besides the Commissioner Secretary, Science & Technology the meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, PDD; Principal Secretary, Finance; Secretary, Planning; DG, Planning; MD JPDCL/KPDCL; Representatives from NHPC and REC besides other concerned officers.

On the occasion the Chief Secretary impressed upon all the stakeholders including NHPC, which has been designated as a project implementation agency for the solarisation here, to start implementing the schemes on ground.

Regarding the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, he directed the concerned to create the ample awareness among the public about this beneficiary oriented scheme. He impressed upon JPDCL and KPDCL to assist and encourage people to register themselves for this scheme to reap the benefits and called for weekly reports about the registrations made in each division.

The Chief Secretary remarked that such schemes are highly attractive for commoners as they bear a major subsidy component provided to them under DBT. He asked for empanelment of the genuine agencies in each district for installation of solar rooftops for public. He impressed upon them to give people multiple options to choose best for them and avail the benefits under this PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

He advised the Department to go about smoothly by having coordination between them to complete the solarisation of government buildings in the UT. He told the NHPC to finalize the plan for solarisation of such identified government infrastructure being the implementing agency through REC under Resco model.

The Chief Secretary was informed by Commissioner Secretary, S&T, Saurabh Bhagat that the Department has completed its survey and has found 28686 government-ownedbuildings feasible for solarisation here. He gave out that out of these 2703 buildings had already been solarized and the capacity of rest has been tentatively estimated to be around241 MWs.

Regarding the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, it was informed that it envisages providing free solar power to poorest sections of the society. It was added that under this Yojana, the households having consumption of about 150 energy units can install solar rooftops of the capacity of 1-2 KWs and get a subsidy component of about Rs 30000-60000.

Similarly for 2-3 KWs a subsidy component of Rs 60000-78000 can be availed and above that Rs 78000 is given as a subsidy to the beneficiaries directly into their accounts by the government.

