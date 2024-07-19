India won’t allow even a gram of drugs to enter or exit country: Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said India is working on a system that will not allow “even a gram” of drugs to come into the country or trafficked abroad, as he exhorted anti-narcotics agencies to adopt a “ruthless” approach to dismantle supply chains.

He was addressing senior officials of the central and state anti-narcotics agencies during the 7th apex-level meeting of NCORD, or narco-coordination centre, in the national capital.

Shah also launched the MANAS helpline number ‘1933’ along with an email ID — [email protected].

