PM Modi Chairs Meeting Of Cabinet Committee on Security

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security over the increasing number of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the meeting. No more details on PM Modi’s security meeting have so far been shared.

Reports quoting sources said that the PM directed full deployment of armed forces’ counter-terrorism operations.

Last month also, Modi chaired a review meeting to assess the security situation in J&K.

He spoke to Mr Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, and was given an overview of the security-related situation, including armed forces’ counter-terrorism operations.

Over 48 army soldiers have been killed in action in the past nearly three years in Jammu region.

Army and J&K Police have launched a major operation in the region to track the militants.

Last night, two soldiers were injured after militants opened fire on a temporary camp of the security forces involved in the offensive.

Meanwhile in Doda, a massive search operation is underway following the killing of four army personnel, including a captain in Desa forests during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the officials said. Security forces are determined to eliminate the terrorists and restore peace in the area, they added.

“All security forces on the ground are engaged in a well-coordinated operation against terrorists with whom we had contact yesterday and today as well. The operation is under progress and we will get success soon,” Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar, Ramban range, Shridhar Patil told reporters in Kastigarh.

However, he refused to share more details citing the continuation of the operation.

The officials said two army personnel were injured when the terrorists attacked the forces camping inside the school building before fleeing into the dense forest area.

