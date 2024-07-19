UPSC Files FIR Against Puja Khedkar For ‘Faking Identity To Fraudulently Avail Attempts

New Delhi, July 19: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said on Friday that it has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against IAS probationer Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar for allegedly “faking her identity to fraudulently avail attempts beyond permissible limit”.

The Commission said it has also issued her a show cause notice for the cancellation of her selection and debarment from future examinations.

From this investigation it has been revealed that she fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the Examination Rules by faking her identity by way of changing her name, her father’s and mother’s name, her photograph/ signature, her email ID, mobile number and address, the UPSC said in a press release.

Khekar was a provisionally recommended candidate for the Civil Service Examination, 2022.

Further, the UPSC said that it has initiated a series of actions against her, including criminal prosecution, by filing a First Information Report (FIR) with the police authorities.

A Show Cause Notice (SCN) has also been issued for the cancellation of Khedkar’s candidature for the Civil Services Examination 2022 and debarment from future examinations and selections, in accordance with the Rules of the Civil Services Examination 2022.

Additionally, the Commission has categorically stated that in fulfilling it’s constitutional obligations, the UPSC stringently adheres to its constitutional mandate, and conducts all its processes, including all examinations, with the highest possible order of due diligence without any compromise.

Additionally, on July 16, the officer was relieved from the District Training Programme of the State Government of Maharashtra.

She was recalled to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie and her training has been put on hold.

The letter from the Additional Chief Secretary, Nitin Gadre, read, “LBSNAA Mussoorie has decided to keep your district training programme on hold and immediately recall you for further necessary action.”

Khedkar, a probationary IAS officer who secured an All India rank of 821 in the UPSC exams and has been accused of misusing her authority. (AGENCIES)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print