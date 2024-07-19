Woman dies, son injured after scooty collides with truck in Ganderbal

Srinagar: A woman died and her son got injured in an accident between a truck and a scooty in Haripora area of Ganderbal on Friday morning, officials said.An official said that the accident took place when the scooty collided with the truck head-on, resulting in on spot death to the woman and injuries to her son.The woman has been identified as Aasha Begum wife of Ghulam Mohammad Lone of Hakeem Gund, Gandarbal. Police have taken cognisance of the matter—

