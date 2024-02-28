KPDCL extends amnesty scheme

Srinagar: The Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has announced an extension in its amnesty scheme for domestic consumers in Jammu & Kashmir.
In an order, KPDCL has instructed its staff to finalize list of eligible domestic consumers who can avail benefits under the extended amnesty scheme.
The scheme allows domestic consumers to clear outstanding electricity dues in easy instalments without late payment surcharge.
Consumers can also get their disconnected connections restored by paying only the principal amount.
“This is likely the last extension of the amnesty scheme and no further extensions will be granted after this,” the KPDCL said in the order.
KPDCL officials have been asked to spread awareness about the amnesty scheme at the local level so that maximum domestic consumers can avail the benefits.
Interested consumers can contact their designated KPDCL office for more details.
