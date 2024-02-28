1st National Lok-Adalat at Pulwama on March 9

PULWAMA: As per JK Legal Services Authority, Calendar/ Plan of Action for the month of March 2024, the 1st National Lok Adalat is scheduled to be organized at District Court Complex Pulwama and in subordinate courts of the district on 09th of March 2024.
During the Lok Adalat, all cases pre and post litigation pending before the courts shall be taken up for amicable settlement.
The conciliatory, pre-lok Adalats sessions and sittings shall commence from 05-03-2024 and shall continue till 08 March, 2024.
All the Judicial Officers at District Headquarter Pulwama and other Subordinate Judicial Officers are requested to identify the cases to be taken up in the said National Lok-Adalat and the list of such cases be furnished to DLSA Pulwama by or before 06 March, 2024.
