Dir Agri inaugurates 3rd phase of veg seedling distribution at Lalmandi

SRINAGAR: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal on Wednesday inaugurated the third phase of vegetable seedling distribution at Kitchen Garden premises Lalmandi, Srinagar.
Under the third phase of vegetable seedling distribution drive, 8 lakh seedlings of cauliflower, cabbage, knol khol and saaf are being provided to the farmers from Kitchen Garden Lalmandi Srinagar.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture appreciated the efforts of the concerned officers/officials of Kitchen Garden and Hi-Tech Poly House installations and said that the department, to a great extent, has been successful in making vegetable seedlings available to the farming community round the year and this endeavour will continue till the set targets are achieved.
He highlighted the importance of vegetable cultivation for the region and asked the educated youth to come forward and adopt this as a career option.
Pertinently, a large number of farmers, kitchen garden lovers and back yard farmers across the valley were present on the occasion.