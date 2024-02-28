‘Need for timely legal intervention, assistance for acid attack victims’

SRINAGAR: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar, in collaboration with, Sakhi One Stop Centre (OSC), Social Welfare Department (SWD) Srinagar today organised an awareness programme on “NALSA (Legal Services to Victims of Acid Attack) Scheme, 2016 and the Domestic Violence Act at ADR centre DLSA Srinagar.

The awareness programme was held under the guidance of Chairman (PDJ) DLSA, Srinagar, Jawad Ahmed. The program aimed to raise awareness among the participants about the provisions and benefits of the NALSA Scheme and the Domestic Violence Act.

Raja Mohammad Tasleem, Chief Judicial Magistrate/ Chairman Tehsil Legal Service Committee, Srinagar, graced the occasion as the chief guest

Jahangir Ahmed Bakshi, Secretary, DLSA, Srinagar; Mukhtar Ahmed, District Social Welfare Officer Srinagar; Adv. Asiya Farooq, Centre Administrator, OSC, Srinagar, Officials of DLSA Srinagar and One Stop Centre Department, Female Panel Lawyers, Legal Aid Defence Counsels, Female Para Legal Volunteers of DLSA Srinagar, Anganwadi Workers, Survivors of Domestic Violence & Acid Attack attended the programme.

Addressing the programme, the chief guest emphasized the importance of legal aid and support to victims of acid attacks and domestic violence. He highlighted the various provisions of the NALSA scheme and the Domestic Violence Act that aim to protect and empower victims.

District Social Welfare Srinagar, in his opening remarks, emphasized the crucial role played by the District Social Welfare Department and the One Stop Centre in providing support and assistance to victims of domestic violence and acid attacks. He further highlighted the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, its significance in protecting the rights of women and children, and the need for community involvement in addressing this issue.

Asiya Farooq, Incharge OSC Srinagar highlighted the objectives of the program and the importance of collaboration between various stakeholders in addressing the issues faced by victims of acid attacks and domestic violence. She further added the significance of creating awareness about these legal provisions among the public.

Rubina Shafi, Case Worker at OSC, Srinagar provided detailed insights into the NALSA Scheme and highlighted the benefits and entitlements available to victims of acid attacks. She emphasized the need for timely legal intervention and assistance to ensure justice for victims.

Deeba, Gender Specialist shared among the participants about the centric schemes for upliftment of women.

Adv. Zainab Amin, Paralegal Lawyer of OSC, Srinagar elaborated on the Acid Attack Scheme 2016 and shared the provisions for compensation and rehabilitation of victims of acid attacks.

Acid attack survivor Sehar Nazir, Assistant LADC, Srinagar, and Survivor of Domestic Violence shared their personal experiences and were felicitated by the Secretary, DLSA Srinagar, District Social Welfare, Srinagar, Incharge One Stop Centre (OSC). The felicitation ceremony aimed to acknowledge their struggle, provide support, and empower them to continue their journeys towards healing and recovery.

