PM Modi lays foundation stone of 13 J&K hospital blocks via virtual mode

Rajkot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of 13 Critical Care Blocks at the district hospitals across J&K, virtually, from Rajkot, Gujarat, today.

He also dedicated 6 mobile food safety labs, 3 each in the Jammu and Kashmir division.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister strengthening the Critical Health Care and Emergency Response System in the UT of Jammu Kashmir.

The Lt Governor tweeted: “Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji today virtually laid the foundation stone of 13 Critical Care Blocks at the district hospitals across J&K & dedicated 6 mobile food safety labs, 3 each in Jammu & Kashmir div. It is a momentous occasion for UT’s health sector.

The projects under Prime Minister-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) & COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package Phase-II will make crucial & standard health facilities available to all the citizens”.

The projects worth Rs 207.75 crore under Prime Minister-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) include 100-bedded Critical Care Blocks each at GMC Jammu and District Hospital Budgam; 50 Bedded Critical Care Block at GMC Baramulla, GMC Rajouri, GMC Kathua, SKIMS Bemina and District Hospital Kulgam.

The Critical Care Blocks under COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package Phase-II (ECRP-II) to be constructed at Rs 142.5 crore are 50-bedded Critical Care Blocks each at District Hospitals Pulwama, Kupwara, Reasi, Shopian, Poonch and PHC Sonamarg, Ganderbal.

Most of the critical care services are confined to tertiary care level with limited access to secondary care and referral transport systems.

The top five causes of mortality – coronary artery disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, stroke, diarrhoeal diseases and neonatal disorders – shall be managed timely at the level of these units itself, the official said, adding it will not only reduce the burden on tertiary care facilities but will also reduce the out of pocket expenses significantly, the official said.

The COVID pandemic has highlighted the need for critical care facilities, especially at the level of the districts. To augment the capacity of the district for assured treatment and management of patients with infectious diseases or critical illnesses by creating critical care hospital blocks or wings at district hospitals and medical colleges, according to the official.

He said the current architecture of the public hospitals is not equipped fully to handle the dual burden of meeting critical care needs and maintaining essential services as was seen during the two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many hospital buildings, especially in the districts, do not have provision for segregating a part of the building as an infectious disease treatment blocks, the official said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print