Gulmarg Avalanche: 1 Skier Killed, 7 Others Rescued

Srinagar: A skier has been killed and seven others rescued safely after an avalanche hit Affarwat peak in famous ski-destination Gulmarg on Thursday afternoon. An official said that a wide-scale rescue operation was launched after a massive avalanche hit Khilan Marg on Affarwat peak, trapping eight foreign skiers. “The rescue operation saw the recovery of body of one skier, whose identity is being ascertained, besides safe recovery of seven other trapped skiers,” the official said, adding “Initially one among the trapped skiers couldn’t be found and to ensure his early retrieval chopper services were also pressed in.” “Luckily the missing skier was also found although he has received some injuries and is being treated upon,” the official said. When contacted, Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gull said that there was no hampering caused to ongoing ‘Khelo India’ games, underway at the ski-destination since yesterday. “All the Khelo India athletes are safe and they are back to their hotels after successful completion of scheduled fixtures in Kangdori,” Gull said. (GNS)
