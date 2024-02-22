Drone dropped IED recovered near IB in Kathua

Jammu: An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered by the Border Security Force after the troops fired at a drone near the International Border (IB) in Kathua district on Thursday, officials said on Thursday.An official said that alert troops of observed drone movement Manihari village and engaged the drone by fire. He said that subsequently the area was searched and recovery of IED dropped by the drone was made.“Troops are on high alert and further details will be shared accordingly,” he said—(KNO)
