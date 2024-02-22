Avalanche Hits Afarwat Peak in Gulmarg; 1 Skier Killed, 3 Other Rescued, 1 Missing

Srinagar,: A skier has been killed and three others rescued with one gone missing after an avalanche hit Khilan Marg on Afarwat Peak in famous ski-destination Gulmarg on Thursday afternoon, an official said. The official said that an avalanche hit Khilan Marg, trapping inside at least five foreign skiers. “Soon after, a massive rescue operation was launched at the site, which has so far resulted in killing of a skier and rescue of three others,” the official said adding “operation is underway to look for at least one skier believed to be trapped under the snow.” The identities of the skiers, all believed to be foreigners, are not yet known. More details awaited. (GNS)

