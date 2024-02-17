Ashwin withdraws from the 3rd Test due to family medical emergency

Rajkot:Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday withdrew from the ongoing third Test between India and England owing to a family medical emergency, hours after touching the coveted milestone of 500 Test wickets.

BCCI provided an update on the development.

“Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency. In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin,” BCCI said in a media release.

