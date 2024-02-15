Pulwama attack anniversary: PM, HM, LG, DGP pay homage tributes to soldiers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday joined the country’s top leaders in paying tributes to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans who lost their lives in a deadly militant attack on this day in 2019 in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

“I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered,” Mr. Modi said in a post on X.

In his message on X, Mr. Shah said: “I bow to the valorous martyrs of Pulwama, who laid down their lives for our motherland. Their supreme sacrifice will always be remembered. Nation will forever remain indebted to our bravehearts.”

Other senior BJP leaders, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Union Ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Kiren Rijiju also paid their tributes on the occasion.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid homage to the fallen soldiers. “Salutes and humble tributes to the brave martyrs of Pulwama terrorist attack. The country will always be indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice dedicated to the defence of India.”

On February 14, 2019, 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives in a deadly suicide attack on a bus carrying the personnel in Pulwama’s Lethpora area. The attack was followed by a surgical strike inside Pakistan by India, bringing the two countries to the brink of war. The attack was believed to be carried out by a local, Adil Ahmad Dar, from Pulwama district.

While paying tributes to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in a deadly militant attack on this day in 2019 in Pulwama, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that The nation will forever remain indebted to their exemplary courage, supreme sacrifice, and selfless service to the motherland.

“Humble tributes to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. The nation will forever remain indebted to their exemplary courage, supreme sacrifice, and selfless service to the motherland,” Mr. Sinha said.

J&K Director General of Police R.R. Swain expressed his homage to the “courageous souls”. “The sacrifices of CRPF personnel will forever be etched in our hearts. As we remember these heroes, let’s renew our commitment to securing peace,” Mr. Swain said,

