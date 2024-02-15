In setback to INDIA Bloc, Farooq Abdullah says NC won’t go for any pre-poll alliance

Srinagar: In a major jolt to INDIA bloc, National Conference (NC) president and incumbent Member of Parliament from Srinagar constituency, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday put all speculations to rest, stating that the party will not enter into any pre-poll alliance.

Talking to reporters at party headquarters in Srinagar, Dr Farooq as said that he wants to make it clear that NC is not going to enter into any alliance before the polls and will contest independently.

On being asked about assembly polls in J&K, he said that they are expecting that the elections will simultaneously be held with the Lok Sabha polls—(KNO)

