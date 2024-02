Chandigarh:Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Wednesday said the tillers will consider any invitation for talks from the Centre over their demands but it should ensure a positive atmosphere for dialogue.

He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enact a law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP).

“It is said that you (Modi) have a big heart. Give us a law to guarantee the MSP,” Pandher said.

