Sinha: Women-led development in J&K our prime objective

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the inaugural session of the 3-day ‘J&K Women Science Congress 2024’ at University of Jammu.

The Lt Governor commended the unique initiative by University of Jammu and J&K Science, Technology and Innovation Council for transforming the leadership trajectory for women in science, technology and innovation.

He highlighted the consistent efforts of the UT Administration to bridge the gender gap at all levels of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines in J&K. “Today, I am happy to see our daughters are driving innovation and change,” he said.

“We are proud of women scientists and tech leaders. From space to Artificial Intelligence, from entrepreneurship to healthcare, from education to innovation, from agriculture to research, the Nari Shakti is breaking barriers and inspiring the new generation,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor directed Educational Institutions and departments to make policy interventions to further increase women’s participation in Science and allied disciplines.

“I strongly believe the active participation of women in science, technology and research can build India as a global innovation powerhouse. Women-led development in J&K is our prime objective. It is our collective responsibility to achieve this goal,” the Lt Governor said.

He further impressed upon the Universities and different stakeholders to take prominent writers and filmmakers on board for publications and films dedicated to women scientists and innovators of Jammu Kashmir.

Increased female participation in PhD courses and special research projects in science and technology should be ensured, besides necessary financial and technical resource support must be extended to women scientists associated with STEM disciplines, he added.

He instructed the J&K Science and Technology Department to establish a special cell integrated with the Women Entrepreneurship Platform of NITI Aayog.

The Lt Governor also appreciated the efforts of the University of Jammu for promoting research and innovation in diverse fields.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor released the abstract booklet on the J&K Women Science Congress 2024.

Prof Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor Jammu University; Prof. Vibha Tandon Director, CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Biology, Kolkata; Prof. Anju Bhasin, Convener J&K Women Science Congress; senior officials, faculty members, scientists and innovators from J&K and other states/ UTs were present.

