Man killed during scuffle

Ganderbal: A 65-year-old man was killed while another was injured in a scuffle between two families in Bonizil Haripora area of Ganderbal on Sunday evening.
An official said that Ghulam Mohd Sheikh (65) was killed and another person suffered injuries when a fight broke out between two families over some issue.
He said that soon after the incident, the injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital.
have taken cognisance of the incident and have initiated investigation.
More details are awaited. (KNO)

