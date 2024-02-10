LG for increasing awareness to protect valuable wildlife resources

Chairs 5th J&K UT Wildlife Board meeting

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the 5th meeting of Wildlife Board for the UT of J&K, at Civil Secretariat today.

The meeting was attended by Sh Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Sh Dheeraj Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment; Sh. A. K. Choudhary, Special DG Crime; Sh Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; Sh Roshan Jaggi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & HoFF and Sh. Sarvesh Rai, PCCF / Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K.

The meeting discussed various key interventions for sustainable management of rich biodiversity and integrated development of wildlife habitats. In-principle approval was accorded to several agenda points to further strengthen the wildlife ecosystem.

The Lt Governor directed the concerned authorities to increase the awareness for protection and conservation of valuable wildlife resources. He further instructed for organizing a series of promotional activities to increase the visibility of mega projects like Jambu Zoo at all the major public places.

The Lt Governor reviewed the proposal for expansion of Jambu Zoo. He also sought an action taken report on the directions passed in the previous Board meeting.

Various agenda points presented during the meeting include Kandori Ski Lift in Gulmarg Wildlife Sanctuary, Construction of Yatri Niwas and Disaster Management Centre by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board at Bahu Conservation Reserve Jammu; Chhat Zorawar Operational Track; procurement of vehicles for Man-Animal Conflict Management, various Water Supply Schemes and road projects.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor inaugurated the Wildlife Office Complex at Raj Bagh Srinagar, and released a Coffee Table Book and a short film on Jambu Zoo.

A report on the Biodiversity Assessment of Wild Fauna ( Mammals, Birds and Butterflies) and Flora in Jasrota Wildlife Sanctuary Kathua, J&K and a booklet on Kashmir’s Wetland Conservation Reserves titled Conservation Triumph- 2024 was also released by the Lt Governor.

Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh Shiv Anant Tayal, Secretary Tribal Affairs; eminent Conservationists, Ecologists, Environmentalists, representatives of Army, Botanical Survey of India, National Society on Water Resources, Wetlands & Forests and other board members also attended the meeting.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print