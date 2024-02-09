Rajnath hails decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, Swaminathan

New Delhi:Former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao served the country in difficult times and his statesmanship and contributions were exemplary, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday following the government’s decision to confer Bharat Ratna on him.

The defence minister also welcomed the announcement to bestow Bharat Ratna on former prime minister and farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh and agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that Rao, Singh and Swaminathan will be conferred with Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour.

