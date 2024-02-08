Srinagar Attack: Injured Rohit Succumbs In Hospital

Srinagar :Man who was critically wounded yesterday in militant attack at Shalkadal area of Srinagar succumbed to his injuries this morning at the hospitalA top police officer confirmed that the person who was critically wounded in a militant attack yesterday has succumbed to his injuries this morning at the hospital.It’s pertinent to mention that yesterday, militants shot at two people in Shalkaldal in which one was dead on the spot, while another was immediately shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment.They have been identified as Amritpal and Rohit Mashi of Punjab.
