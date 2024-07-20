NC, PDP Urge MEA for Safe Return of Kashmiri Students from Bangladesh

Srinagar: The National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday called on the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the safe repatriation of Kashmiri students studying in Bangladesh. This appeal comes amidst violent protests in the neighboring country over demands to end a job quota system.
NC leader and Srinagar Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi expressed the urgency of the situation in a post on X, indicating that parents are deeply worried due to limited communication with their children.
Similarly, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti stressed the need for immediate action to ensure the students’ safety, highlighting that the internet suspension has further escalated parental distress.
Responding to these concerns, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reassured that 15,000 Indians, including 8,500 students in Bangladesh, are safe. The Indian high commission has also activated helplines operating round the clock to assist in the situation.
