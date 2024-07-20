Bangladesh Situation- Indian families advised to follow govt updates: MEA

New Delhi: As families of Indians, including students studying in various educational institutions in Bangladesh, express concern over being cut off due to slow internet services, the Indian government has urged them to follow the latest developments on the websites of the High Commission of India in Bangladesh and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“External Affairs Minister (EAM) is himself following the matter closely. Our High Commission will be providing regular updates. I will also be posting regular updates. I would urge family members to follow us for the latest developments,” an MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a weekly press briefing.

“We remain committed to providing all possible assistance to our nationals in Bangladesh. Around 8,500 students among 15,000 Indian nationals are in Bangladesh. We are aware of the measures taken by the local authorities in view of the protests. Our High Commission remains in touch with local authorities for the safety of our nationals,” the spokesperson added.

An advisory has been issued for Indian nationals, including students residing in Bangladesh, to ensure their safety and assistance if required. Helpline numbers operating on a 24/7 basis have been provided for people to reach out.

Earlier, former Chief Minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, Mehbooba Mufti, appealed to the government to take immediate steps to bring Kashmiri students back home. “As protests & turmoil grip Bangladesh, I urge @DrSJaishankar to urgently intervene & ensure the safety of thousands of Kashmiri students in Bangladesh. Internet services being suspended has only added to the distress of their parents. Immediate steps must be taken to bring them back home,” she posted on X.

The Jammu & Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) also appealed to Dr Jaishankar for urgent assistance in relocating and ensuring the safety of Kashmiri students in Bangladesh. The Association stated that there are more than 3,500 Kashmiri students enrolled in different colleges and universities in Bangladesh.

Regarding Indian official comments on the situation and protests in Bangladesh, the MEA spokesperson said, “As you are aware, there are ongoing protests in Bangladesh. We see this as an internal matter of the country,” said Randhir Jaiswal, MEA spokesperson, in a weekly press briefing.

The protests in Bangladesh have escalated, with police and security officials firing bullets and tear gas at protesters and banning all gatherings in the capital. Internet and mobile services have been cut off after days of deadly clashes over the allocation of government jobs.

The unrest, which began weeks ago but sharply intensified recently, poses the biggest challenge to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina since her re-election in January. State broadcaster Bangladesh Television (BTV) went off the air after student demonstrators allegedly set fire to its headquarters on Thursday . The protests have led to widespread disruptions, including a near-total internet blackout and the closure of schools and universities.

