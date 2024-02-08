Non-local killed, another injured in Srinagar militant attack

Deeply Shocked, Saddened By Heinous Terror Attack: LG; Others Too Condemn Attack

Srinagar: In the first targeted killing of the year, militants on Wednesday killed a worker from Punjab while another sustained injuries in Habba Kadal area of the city, officials said here.

Amritpal Singh, a resident of Amritsar, was shot by the attackers from point blank range at Shalla Kadal locality in Habba Kadal around 7 pm, the officials said.

They said Singh died on the spot while another non-local worker identified as Rohit, aged 25, sustained injuries in the incident.

Rohit also hails from Amritsar. He was hit by the bullets in the abdomen and is undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital here.

In a post on X, Kashmir Zone Police said, “Terrorists fired upon a non-local identified as Amritpal Singh resident of Amritsar at Shaheed Gunj Srinagar, who succumbed to the injuries. One more person is grievously injured and evacuated for medical attention. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow.” The police have taken cognisance of the incident and cordoned off the area to track down the assailants.

“I am deeply shocked and saddened by the heinous terror attack in Srinagar on Amritpal & Rohit from Amritsar,” Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said in a post on X. “I condemn in strongest terms this brutal act, which has snuffed out an innocent life. In this hour of grief, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”

National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah condemned the attack on the non-locals.

“JKNC President Dr Farooq Abdullah and VP @OmarAbdullah are shocked and disgusted by the barbaric incident that took the life of Amrit Pal Singh in Shala Kadal, Srinagar. Their heartfelt condolences go out to his family,” the party said in a social media post.

“Violence should have no place in our society and such acts of barbarity only serve to hinder the progress & peace we strive for,” the post added.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the “dastardly attack” and prayed for swift recovery of the injured person.

People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone also condemned the attack.

This is the first attack by militants on a non-local in Kashmir this year.

Last year, the terrorists carried out several attacks on non-local workers in valley including in Anantnag and Shopian districts.

While a circus worker from Udhampur district was shot dead by terrorists on May 30 in the Anantnag district, brick kiln worker Mukesh Kumar from Bihar was shot dead by them on October 31 in Pulwama district. Three labourers were injured in an attack by the terrorists in the Gagren area of Shopian district on July 13.

