Elderly man killed after being hit by vehicle in Qazigund

Qazigund: An elderly man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Zadoora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday, officials said. An official said that the man was hit by the vehicle when he was trying to cross road at Zooder crossing on Srinagar-Jammu highway. “The man died on the spot and his body has been shifted to hospital for further medical formalities,” he said.Police taken cognizance of the incident.

