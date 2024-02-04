One dead, four injured in late night Bemina road accident

Srinagar: One person died, and four on board persons injured after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident, near Beimna late night on Sarurday, officials said.An official said that a swift vehicle met with an accident last night, leaving four passengers injured and one dead, as their over speeding vehicle lost control and hit a divider near Beimna in Srinagar.He identified the decreased as, Aayid aged about 12 hailing from Babdem Srinagar, and the injured were later identified as Moomin Ahmad, a resident of Pampore, Hashim Nazir, Zahid Zahoor, and Inayat, all residents of Chattabal Srinagar.He added that, the injured have been referred to the hospital, and the police have taken up the of investigation into the incident—(KNO)
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post