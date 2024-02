Kolkata: The Indian economy is expected to grow at an average rate of 6.7 per cent per annum until the end of the decade, CRISIL said in its latest report.

The economy will grow at this rate between the financial years 2024 to 2031, a notch above the pre-pandemic average of 6.6 per cent.

According to CRISIL, the key contributor to this trend will be capital.

